AV’s Daily Power Point “God’s Wisdom”

Source: General / Radio One

“A fool expresses all his emotions, but a wise person controls them.”

Proverbs 29:11

Emotions are a beautiful gift from God—raw, real, and powerful. But like any gift, they need wisdom to guide them. We’ve all had those moments: a sharp word spoken in frustration, a reaction driven by hurt, or a response we wish we could take back. Proverbs 29:11 reminds us that it’s not about suppressing our emotions but learning to steward them well.

Think of emotions like a fire. When tended wisely, they provide warmth, light, and connection. But left unchecked, they can burn and destroy. God isn’t asking us to snuff out the fire of our feelings; He’s inviting us to bring them to Him first. In His hands, anger can become understanding, and hurt can be transformed into healing. Every pause to pray opens the door for His grace to work in us.

Today, let’s lean into God’s love and wisdom. True strength isn’t in hiding what we feel but in letting His Spirit shape how we respond.

Loving Father,

Thank You for the gift of emotions that help me navigate life. Some days, they feel overwhelming—a fire within me that’s hard to control. But I’m so grateful I can bring them all to You—my frustrations, my hurts, and my joys.

When I’m tempted to react too quickly, remind me to pause and seek Your wisdom. Guide my words with Your truth, shape my responses with Your grace, and let every emotion reflect Your perfect love.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.