Source: Future Voices Media Lab / Radio One Houston

The next generation of storytellers officially got their start Monday as Houston youth kicked off the inaugural Mostyn Media Camp: Future Voices Media Lab at Finnigan Park Community Center.

The weeklong program, created through a partnership between Mostyn Law, the One for All Foundation, and Radio One Houston, is designed to introduce students to careers in broadcasting, podcasting, digital media, and storytelling through hands-on learning and mentorship.

Source: Future Voices Media Lab / Radio One Houston

Monday’s launch featured remarks from community leaders including Amber Mostyn, Rodney Ellis, and Douglas Abernethy, all of whom encouraged students to embrace creativity and explore the many career paths within media.

Throughout the week, participants will take part in interactive workshops both at Finnigan Park and inside Radio One Houston’s studios, gaining firsthand experience in radio broadcasting, podcast production, digital storytelling, promotions, audio engineering, and public speaking.

Source: Future Voices Media Lab / Radio One Houston

Students will also work together to create their own mock media companies, developing original brands, commercials, and promotional campaigns as they sharpen their storytelling and entrepreneurial skills.

Source: Future Voices Media Lab / Radio One Houston

Organizers say the Future Voices Media Lab is about more than just learning the basics of media. It’s about giving Houston youth access to professional spaces, mentorship, and opportunities that can inspire future careers in industries like music, gaming, streaming, and entertainment.

For the students taking part, this week marks the beginning of a new journey — one that could shape the voices and stories of tomorrow.

Houston Youth Explore Media Careers at Mostyn's Future Voices Lab was originally published on theboxhouston.com