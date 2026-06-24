Listen Live
Close
Music

Kandi Crush Battle: H.E.R. vs Summer Walker

Kandi Crush Battle: H.E.R. vs Summer Walker — Quiet Storm Meets New Era

Published on June 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2018 H.E.R. BET Awards performance
Source: Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / LA Times

This battle felt modern, emotional and just a little toxic in the best way possible. H.E.R. versus Summer Walker gave us two artists who represent completely different sides of today’s R&B. H.E.R. is introspective, controlled and musical. Summer Walker feels raw, messy and brutally honest.

H.E.R. came through swinging with “Damage,” “Come Through” and “Focus.” Every song felt polished and intentional. “Focus” alone still feels like one of the strongest relationship records of the last decade. H.E.R. makes music for people who process before they react.

Summer Walker answered with “Playing Games,” “Good Good” and “Heart of a Woman.” Summer has a way of making complicated emotions sound beautiful. She says the things people text their friends at midnight.

This one came down to mood. If you want candles and reflection? H.E.R. If you want to cry and send a paragraph? Summer Walker. My vote? H.E.R. by a nose because that catalog feels timeless already.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
8 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

90s Black Celebrity Couples We're Still Rooting For

Comments
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens, Bi Beauties & WLW Baddies We Can’t Stop Crushing On, Vol. 27

Comments
A family reunion picnic in a park, with people grilling, playing soccer, and enjoying a meal together. The image is sponsored by Reliant.
2 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

Win $2,500 for Your Summer Family Reunion with Reliant

Comments
Black Adult Man Monitoring Cybersecurity Data in Control Room
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

Droppin’ Jewels: A.I. Isn’t Coming For Your Job (But They Are)

Comments
Patti Labelle
Music  |  Kandi Eastman

Celebrating The Queen Patti LaBelle

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close