Reggie C Fitness Is Bringing Line Dancing to Queen’s Compound

Line dance classes offer a fun, approachable way to stay active and meet new people.

The classes lead up to Reggie C's birthday celebration, creating a shared experience for attendees.

Fitness is presented as more than just exercise, emphasizing music, joy, and community.

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

One thing about Houston—we know how to turn movement into a moment. Whether it’s two-stepping at the rodeo, learning the latest line dance at brunch or pulling up with your people ready to hit every beat, our city has always found ways to bring community together through music and movement. That’s why I had to shine a light on something that immediately caught my eye. Reggie C Fitness is officially bringing Saturday Line Dance Classes to The Queen’s Compound, and if you’ve been looking for a fun way to stay active, meet people and step outside your routine, this may be exactly what summer ordered.

Starting Saturday mornings at 9:00 AM, dancers of all experience levels are invited to join Reggie C and guest instructors at The Queen’s Compound located at 4025 Willowbend Blvd., Suite 305 in Houston. This special series is being described as a trial run leading up to the Reggie C Fitness Birthday Celebration happening July 23 at Belle Station, but from the energy alone, it already feels like more than practice—it feels like a whole experience. Participants will have several Saturdays to learn the dances, build confidence and get comfortable before the celebration kicks off. And the best part? You don’t have to come in already knowing the moves. Whether you’ve never line danced a day in your life or you’re the friend that always runs to the front when “the dance song” comes on, everybody is welcome.

I also love that this event is about more than just dancing. Sometimes wellness gets packaged as something intimidating or expensive, but this feels approachable. Move your body. Burn a few calories. Laugh a little. Learn something new. Show up in purple. Celebrate community. There’s something powerful about gathering people in one room and reminding them that fitness doesn’t always have to feel like work. Sometimes fitness looks like music, movement and joy.

And let’s be honest—Houston loves a celebration. Knowing that all of this leads up to Reggie C’s birthday event at Belle Station makes it feel even more special because everybody gets to be part of the journey. Instead of showing up cold to the party, attendees get weeks to learn, connect and build anticipation together.

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign to try something different this summer, this might be it. Grab your people, lace up your sneakers and get ready to dance. Houston is outside—and this time, we’re stepping togethe