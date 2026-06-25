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Mostyn Media Camp Day 3: Up Close with Radio Legends

Mostyn Media Camp Day 3: Up Close & Personal with Radio Legends

Published on June 25, 2026
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A group of five young people wearing t-shirts that say "Mostyn Media Camp" posing together in an indoor setting.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

Day 3 of Mostyn Media Camp, powered by Amber Mostyn, Mostyn Law, and the One For All Foundation, gave students an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Radio One Houston, offering a firsthand look at how one of the city’s leading media companies operates.

A man wearing a red cap and glasses holding a microphone and speaking at a podium with the "Urban Representing Black" logo visible.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

Throughout the day, campers explored the impact radio has on shaping culture, delivering information, and keeping communities connected. They learned what it takes to build a successful station, from creating strong programming to developing a brand that stands out. Students also tapped into their creativity by coming up with their own station concepts, complete with names, content ideas, and unique programming strategies.

A woman with curly dark hair wearing a beige jacket sits at a desk in front of a microphone, appearing to be in a radio or podcast studio.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

The experience also introduced students to the many moving parts behind the microphone, as they learned about key departments like Promotions, Programming, Production, and Sales. Industry leaders broke down how each team works together to keep a station running and why every role matters in the bigger picture of broadcasting.

A major highlight of the visit was the opportunity to connect with some of Houston’s top radio personalities, including Keisha Nicole, J-Mac, J Que, Young Jas, Mad Hatta, and Jala Mashay. Campers got to ask questions, hear personal career journeys, and gain real-world advice about breaking into media.

Two people wearing "Mostly Media" shirts, one being interviewed by the other in front of a Majic 102.1 radio station backdrop.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

To close out the day, students received a surprise gift of tickets to see Toy Story 5, putting the perfect finishing touch on a day full of inspiration, education, and unforgettable memories.

Check out more photos below.

A woman with curly hair speaking into a microphone on a stage, with a red and white backdrop behind her.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026
A young Black boy wearing a white t-shirt with "Monya" printed on it, sitting at a table and working on a puzzle.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026
Three people on stage, one holding a microphone and wearing a "Dodgers" cap, another wearing a "Urban on" t-shirt, and a woman with curly hair smiling.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026
A group of people wearing t-shirts that say "Mosty Media Camp" posing together in a room with a projection screen.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026
A person wearing a black hat and a white t-shirt with the text "Mostyn Law 97.9 The Box Magic 102.1" and the Harris County One Call Foundation logo.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / Mostyn Media Camp 2026

Mostyn Media Camp Day 3: Up Close & Personal with Radio Legends was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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