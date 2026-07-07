Listen Live
Close
Faith & Fame

AV’s Daily Power Point “Lift Up Your Eyes”

Today, let's lift our eyes to the One who never sleeps.

Published on July 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Child Reading The Bible
Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

“I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.”

Psalm 121:1-2

Life often presents us with mountains that seem insurmountable. In those moments, it’s natural to look around frantically for help. But the psalmist offers us a different perspective – look up instead.

These verses aren’t just poetic; they’re a powerful reminder of where our true help lies. When we lift our eyes to God, we’re acknowledging His immense power and love. He’s not just any helper; He’s the Creator of everything we see and beyond.

Consider this: the same God who formed mountains and stars cares deeply about your struggles. Whether you’re facing health issues, relationship troubles, or feeling lost, your help comes from the Lord. He’s not distant or uninterested. He’s right there, ready to assist, guide, and comfort.

Today, whatever challenge you’re facing, remember to look up first. Your help isn’t just coming; it’s already here, in the form of a loving Father who moves heaven and earth for you.

Dear Lord,

I know I’m not alone in feeling overwhelmed by the mountains in my life. Sometimes it feels like they’re towering over me, threatening to crush me. But today, I choose to look up, to remember that you’re the one who holds the whole world in Your hands.

You are bigger than my problems, stronger than my fears, and more loving than I can ever imagine. Thank you for being my refuge, my fortress, my ever-present help. Please fill me with your peace and give me the courage to face whatever comes my way, knowing that my help comes from You.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

More from Majic 102.1

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
Colorful water slides and inflatable structures at an amusement park, with a person riding down one of the slides.
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Your Family Could Win the Ultimate 713 Day at Big Rivers Waterpark

Comments
A family reunion picnic in a park, with people grilling, playing soccer, and enjoying a meal together. The image is sponsored by Reliant.
2 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

Win $2,500 for Your Summer Family Reunion with Reliant

Comments
Jokia
Faith & Fame  |  Min. Anthony Valary

AV’s Daily Power Point “Peacemakers”

Comments
Leela James
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

Leela James Lights Up Baytown’s FREE Juneteenth

Comments
US 50 Dollar banknote close up,
Droppin' Jewels with The Madd Hatta  |  Madd Hatta

Mind Yo Money: How to Give Yourself an Instant Raise

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close