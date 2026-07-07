AV’s Daily Power Point “Lift Up Your Eyes”

Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

“I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.”

Psalm 121:1-2

Life often presents us with mountains that seem insurmountable. In those moments, it’s natural to look around frantically for help. But the psalmist offers us a different perspective – look up instead.

These verses aren’t just poetic; they’re a powerful reminder of where our true help lies. When we lift our eyes to God, we’re acknowledging His immense power and love. He’s not just any helper; He’s the Creator of everything we see and beyond.

Consider this: the same God who formed mountains and stars cares deeply about your struggles. Whether you’re facing health issues, relationship troubles, or feeling lost, your help comes from the Lord. He’s not distant or uninterested. He’s right there, ready to assist, guide, and comfort.

Today, whatever challenge you’re facing, remember to look up first. Your help isn’t just coming; it’s already here, in the form of a loving Father who moves heaven and earth for you.

Dear Lord,

I know I’m not alone in feeling overwhelmed by the mountains in my life. Sometimes it feels like they’re towering over me, threatening to crush me. But today, I choose to look up, to remember that you’re the one who holds the whole world in Your hands.

You are bigger than my problems, stronger than my fears, and more loving than I can ever imagine. Thank you for being my refuge, my fortress, my ever-present help. Please fill me with your peace and give me the courage to face whatever comes my way, knowing that my help comes from You.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.