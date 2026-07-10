AV’s Daily Power Point “True Wisdom”

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“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.”

Proverbs 9:10

In our age of endless information, we’re drowning in knowledge but starving for wisdom. You’ve felt it—scrolling through opinions, researching decisions endlessly, lying awake wondering if you’re getting it right. Everyone has answers, but whose can you trust?

Proverbs 9:10 cuts through the noise with striking clarity: wisdom starts with fearing the Lord. Not a cowering fear, but a breathtaking awe that changes everything. It’s standing before the God who orchestrates galaxies and guides sparrows, who knows your deepest thoughts, and saying, “You are God, and I am not.”

When this reverence takes root, everything shifts. Decisions become less about calculating outcomes and more about honoring Him. Questions transform from “What should I do?” to “What would glorify God?” You find peace not in controlling circumstances, but in knowing who controls them.

This, Scripture says, is just the beginning of wisdom—the foundation upon which all true understanding is built. Real wisdom isn’t found in knowing everything. It’s found in knowing the One who does, and letting that relationship transform how you live.

Dear Father,

I’ve spent so much time searching for answers, trying to figure everything out on my own. But today, I pause. True wisdom doesn’t come from having all the answers—it comes from knowing and trusting You.

When uncertainty fills my heart, remind me that I don’t have to figure it all out—because You already have. Teach me to rely on Your wisdom over my own. Shift my focus from seeking control to seeking You.

Draw me closer, Lord, and fill me with awe and trust.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.