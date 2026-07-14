AV’s Daily Power Point “God’s Limitless Possibilities.”

Source: Brandon Caldwell / MyHoustonMajic

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.’”

Mark 10:27

Do you ever find yourself standing before your personal Everest, staring at an obstacle that feels impossible to overcome? In these moments—when we feel utterly helpless—Jesus’ words in Mark 10:27 become our lifeline: “With man this is impossible, but not with God.”

This isn’t just a feel-good slogan; it’s a shift in perspective. While the world glorifies self-reliance, Jesus calls us to see our limitations as opportunities for His power to shine.

The promise isn’t that our problems vanish, but that God steps in when we reach the end of ourselves. It’s about letting go and allowing the Master Craftsman to turn our obstacles into opportunities.

Remember, the same God who created the universe isn’t intimidated by your impossible. What feels like a dead end is the beginning of His work. Today, face your mountain not with fear, but with anticipation—because it’s the stage for God’s next miracle.

Heavenly Father,

Thank You for being the God who does the impossible. When I stand before mountains that seem too high, remind me that You’re the One who moves them. Help me let go of trying to solve everything on my own and open my heart to the incredible ways You work.

Give me the courage to see my obstacles as moments for Your power to shine. Let my life be a reflection of how You can do far more than I could ever ask or imagine. And when doubts creep in, ground me in the truth that Your plans are always good and always for my best.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.