Listen Live
Close
Faith & Fame

AV’s Daily Power Point “God’s Loving Hands.”

As we step into this new day, let’s remember that not one hard chapter of our story sits outside God’s loving hands.

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

praying hands
Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.”

Romans 8:28

Do you know what old quilts were made from? Leftovers. A worn-out work shirt. The hem of a dress nobody wore anymore. Scraps a grandmother kept because she saw further.

Some seasons feel like that pile. The diagnosis. The door that closed without a word. The year you’d cut from the story if you could.

But this verse makes a stubborn promise: “in all things God works for the good of those who love him.” God never asks you to call the hard scrap good. Some patches are cut from grief. He knows that. The promise isn’t that every patch is pretty. It’s that not one is beyond His needle.

Paul says “we know,” not “we hope.” The man had scars on his back. We look at the pile and see waste. He looks and sees the quilt.

Not one of those scraps is going to be wasted, and that includes yours. He’s making it to cover you.

Dear Heavenly Father,

Some parts of my life look like scraps to me right now, and I am tired of trying to see the pattern from underneath. Thank You that You see the whole quilt, and thank You that You see me.

Help me trust Your hands with the patches I would rather hide. Teach me to place the torn things in Your hands instead of gripping them tighter. Remind me that You are still stitching, even when I cannot feel the needle move.

Today, I choose to believe that nothing in Your hands is wasted.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
UniverSoul Circus
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To UniverSoul Circus

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
10 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

‘Ki Ki, That Man Drawls Right To His Ankles!’ Cardi B Sparks Romance Rumors With Fine Nigerian Footballer Maduka Okoye — See Fans’ Funny Reactions

Comments
A former NFL running back wearing a blue and red football uniform stands with the ball, promoting a 2-day youth football camp on July 30-31 at Kashmere High School in Houston, TX.
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Hamp’s Camp Returns to Houston for 2-Day Youth Football Experience

Comments
NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception
Exclusive Interviews  |  Madd Hatta

GRACIE’S CORNER: From Houston to Disney Magic

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close