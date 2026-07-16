AV’s Daily Power Point “God’s Loving Hands.”

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.”

Romans 8:28

Do you know what old quilts were made from? Leftovers. A worn-out work shirt. The hem of a dress nobody wore anymore. Scraps a grandmother kept because she saw further.

Some seasons feel like that pile. The diagnosis. The door that closed without a word. The year you’d cut from the story if you could.

But this verse makes a stubborn promise: “in all things God works for the good of those who love him.” God never asks you to call the hard scrap good. Some patches are cut from grief. He knows that. The promise isn’t that every patch is pretty. It’s that not one is beyond His needle.

Paul says “we know,” not “we hope.” The man had scars on his back. We look at the pile and see waste. He looks and sees the quilt.

Not one of those scraps is going to be wasted, and that includes yours. He’s making it to cover you.

Dear Heavenly Father,

Some parts of my life look like scraps to me right now, and I am tired of trying to see the pattern from underneath. Thank You that You see the whole quilt, and thank You that You see me.

Help me trust Your hands with the patches I would rather hide. Teach me to place the torn things in Your hands instead of gripping them tighter. Remind me that You are still stitching, even when I cannot feel the needle move.

Today, I choose to believe that nothing in Your hands is wasted.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.