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Michael’ Becomes First Biopic to Gross $1 Billion Worldwide

7 Songs Michael Jackson Couldn't Stop Listening To

Published on July 13, 2026
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  • 'Michael' becomes first biopic to earn $1 billion worldwide, breaking records.
  • Jackson's catalog spanned diverse genres from rap to soul to musical theater.
  • Jackson's favorite tracks ranged from Shaggy to Chaplin, defying expectations.
Michael Jackson
Source: General / General

Jaafar Jackson starrer ‘Michael’ has made history by surpassing USD 1 billion in global ticket sales, making it the first biopic to achieve this milestone. The Michael Jackson biopic earned USD 629.8 million overseas and USD 371.8 million domestically, totaling USD 1.001 billion. The film broke records upon its release in April, with an opening weekend of USD 97 million domestically and USD 217 million globally, setting a new record for musical biopics. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, ‘Michael’ follows Michael Jackson’s journey from the Jackson 5 to his status as the King of Pop, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson in his acting debut.

Made evident by his own catalog, Jackson loved to groove. The creator of classics like “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Black or White,” and “Thriller” was drawn to infectious beats and lyrics that got listeners on their feet. Still, he appreciated a range of styles, from rap to soul to musical theater; a little bit of everything.

Before we simply “Blame It On the Boogie,” let’s moonwalk into Michael Jackson’s favorite tracks. 

Made evident by his own catalog, Jackson loved to groove. The creator of classics like “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Black or White,” and “Thriller” was drawn to infectious beats and lyrics that got listeners on their feet. Still, he appreciated a range of styles, from rap to soul to musical theater; a little bit of everything.

7 Songs Michael Jackson Couldn’t Stop Listening To

The King of Pop‘s taste in music was unbelievably diverse.

Michael Jackson enjoyed a whirlwind of genres and tunes, from silent film star Charlie Chaplin’s 1936 Modern Times to Shaggy’s turn-of-the-century Hot Shot. It’s natural to assume artists gravitate toward music that mirrors their own style, and while this was sometimes true for the icon, a few of his favorite tracks seemed chosen at random.

Before we simply “Blame It On the Boogie,” let’s moonwalk into Michael Jackson’s favorite tracks.

“The Sound of Music” Rodgers and Hammerstein
“It Wasn’t Me” Shaggy
“Night Fever” Bee Gees
“Smile” Charlie Chaplin
“What’s Going On” Marvin Gaye
“California Dreamin’” The Mamas & The Papas
“Living for the City” Stevie Wonder

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