AV’S Entertainment News On Whitney, Snoop and More

Whitney Houston's possessions, including awards and jewelry, are being auctioned to support her foundation's youth programs.

Universal Pictures announces the release date for the Snoop Dogg biopic, starring Jonathan Daviss as the iconic rapper.

Cardi B emphasizes her business acumen and focus on healthy habits as she enters her thirties.

Source: Jim Steinfeldt / Getty

Whitney Houston’s Belongings Going Up For Audition For Charity

An auction featuring Whitney Houston items will soon go live. It’s called the “Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation 2026 Auction” and it’s being hosted by Julien’s Auctions. It marks the second year the auction is being held. It’ll go live on August 11th in Los Angeles and online at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The items up for bid include the singer’s gold plated Social Security cart, her nine-time RIAA Platinum sales award for “”I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and lots of jewelry and outfits. Proceeds will go to Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation’s work supporting youth from underprivileged backgrounds with scholarships and grants.

Snoop’ Receives Release Date

Universal Pictures is giving the Snoop Dogg biopic “Snoop” a release date. “Outer Banks” star Jonathan Daviss will play the titular role. The biopic will follow “the artist, mogul and icon of gangsta rap.” Plot details have not been confirmed, so it’s unclear if the movie will take a wide-ranging look at Snoop’s career or focus on a specific chapter. “Snoop” releases on August 6th, 2026.

Cardi B: ‘People don’t know how savvy I am’

Cardi B reveals that people often underestimate her business acumen, despite her success in the music industry and as an equity partner in a beverage company. The rapper, who is focused on securing her future for her children, emphasizes the importance of making big investments. Cardi also discusses her approach to parenting, advocating for moderation in treats and healthier options for her kids. As she enters her thirties, Cardi is more conscious of her diet and strives for balance in her eating habits.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow files lawsuit over family trust and prenup

Tenisha Warner, the widow of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, is suing his mom, Pamela Warner, for $1.2 million in alleged unpaid prenup promises. The lawsuit claims that Malcolm-Jamal failed to fulfill financial obligations outlined in their prenuptial agreement, including a $1 million life insurance policy and annual payments. Tenisha is seeking to recover the money from a family trust as Malcolm’s estate may not have enough funds to cover her demands. The lawsuit comes a year after Malcolm-Jamal’s tragic drowning incident in Costa Rica, where conflicting reports emerged about the circumstances surrounding his death.

John Legend Inks Two-Year Deal to Join Bang & Olufsen as Global Brand Ambassador

John Legend has signed a two-year deal to become the global brand ambassador for Bang & Olufsen. The partnership will focus on curated performances, cultural moments, and storytelling that reflect the idea that beautiful sound comes from true craftsmanship. Legend’s career, known for its emotional honesty and timelessness, aligns with Bang & Olufsen’s philosophy of flawless acoustic engineering and Scandinavian design. The singer-songwriter praised the brand for its attention to detail and craftsmanship, expressing excitement for the partnership based on their shared passion for creativity and quality.

Michael Jackson Reigns With Top Two of Top Gabb Music Songs Chart

The June 2026 Top Gabb Music Songs chart sees significant turnover with eight debuts, seven reentries, and Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” claiming the No. 1 spot. Gabb Wireless and Billboard collaborate to present this monthly chart, tracking on-demand streams via the Gabb Music platform, which offers kid- and teen-appropriate content. The chart reflects the popularity of Jackson’s songs following the release of the biopic “Michael,” with five of his tracks making the list. Additionally, Olivia Rodrigo and other heavy hitters like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift debut new songs on the chart.

Eminem Brings Multiple Albums Back To The Same Chart Simultaneously

Eminem continues to dominate the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums chart in the UK with multiple albums reentering the rankings. His greatest hits compilations, Curtain Call: The Hits and Curtain Call 2, are among the top performers, with Curtain Call spending an impressive 962 weeks on the chart. The rapper currently holds three spots on the chart, with The Eminem Show ranking highest at No. 9. Eminem ties with other artists for the second-most placements on the chart, behind Ye (formerly Kanye West), who controls 10% of the ranking.

Donald Glover Previews DJ Dahi’s Upcoming Collaboration With Kendrick Lamar

Donald Glover is sharing a preview of DJ Dhai’s upcoming collaboration with Kendric Lamar. On Sunday night, the rapper-actor’s Gilga radio station played a snippet of the unreleased song “How To Pray” featuring Lamar and Amber Mark. The song will appear on DJ Dahi’s debut solo album “Black Boy (Alternative).” The project will be out on August 28th.

Leon Bridges Announces New Album “Happiness Anytime”

Leon Bridges is announcing a new album. “Happiness Anytime” will feature twelve tracks, and they’ll be introduced through three four-song EPs. The first installment was released on Friday and it includes “Light The Way,” “Tears of Joy,” “Illusion,” and “Your Love Is Electric.” “Happiness Anytime” will be out on September 25th.