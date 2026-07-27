AV’s Headline News

German police killed suspect in deadly Berlin Pride attack, authorities say it was an Islamist terror attack

Netanyahu vows forceful retaliation if Iran attacks Israel, meeting with Trump to discuss military options

Majority of Americans believe US-Iran conflict has gone worse than expected, despite Trump's predictions

Source: James Andanson / Getty

German Police Say Suspect Killed After Deadly Berlin Pride Attack

(Berlin) — Police in Germany say the suspect in this weekend’s deadly attack on Berlin’s Pride Festival is dead. According to officials, officers shot and killed the 21-year-old man after he charged at them with a knife when they tried to arrest him on Sunday. Authorities say one woman was killed and at least 29 others were injured Saturday night when the suspect drove a truck into a crowd and began attacking people with a machete near the Brandenburg Gate. Germany’s interior minister told a news conference all the evidence points to an Islamist terror attack.

Netanyahu Vows Powerful Response If Iran Attacks

(Undated) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning Iran against attacking Israel. Appearing on FOX “Sunday Morning Futures,” Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s response would be very forceful. It comes as Netanyahu is set to visit the White House this week as President Trump weighs his military options in Iran. Tuesday’s meeting will mark the first face-to-face talks between the two since the Iran conflict began in late February. It also comes as Trump said he’s close to a decision on whether to launch a massive attack on Iran

Iran Blames Ukraine For Attack On Commercial Ship

(Tehran) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry says an Iranian commercial ship was attacked by Ukraine in the Caspian Sea. Tehran condemned the attack, saying one sailor was killed and another was injured. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X Saturday that his country has attacked ships in the Caspian Sea transporting military equipment from Iran to Russia. Zelensky has also claimed Russia is providing satellite intelligence in the Middle East to Iran.

80% Americans Say Iran War Been More Than Expected

(Undated) — The conflict between the U.S. and Iran is nearing five months, and a new survey of over two-thousand respondents shows that roughly 80 percent believe the Trump administration has struggled more than expected. About two in ten respondents of the CBS News/YouGov poll said the war has gone as smoothly as anticipated, while only four percent believe the administration has had an easier time. When President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the campaign in late February, Trump predicted it would take four to six weeks to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He also urged the Iranian people to overthrow the regime that has ruled the country for nearly 50 years.

Florida To Carry Out 2 Executions In 1 Day

(Tallahassee, FL) — The state of Florida is scheduled to execute two inmates in one day this coming week. Former Lake County police officer James Duckett had his March execution date stayed due to an inconclusive DNA test. He’s now scheduled to be put to death on Tuesday, the same day that inmate Dominick Anthony Occhicone [[ Oh-chi-cone-ee ]] is set to die for the 1986 murder of his ex-girlfriend’s parents.

Seattle Shooting Claims Life Of Third Victim

(Seattle, WA) — The death toll has risen to three following a shooting near Seattle’s Space Needle on Sunday evening. Four others were injured when shots rang out during the Bite of Seattle festival, with the youngest of those victims just two years old. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson says a suspect was taken into custody although it’s still unknown what led to the shooting. Police say there’s no further danger to the general public related to Sunday’s incident.

Measles Surge Hits New Milestone

(Baltimore, MD) — Measles cases continue to grow in the U.S., with several still being seen in the Lone Star State. A Johns Hopkins University tracker for health data found there were nearly 23-hundred confirmed cases in the U.S. as of July 22nd, passing the total recorded in 2025. Cases have been reported nationally, but concentrated outbreaks have worsened in some areas of Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Utah, Texas and Arizona.

Two Arrested After Animals Found

(Undated) — Two people have been arrested after 70 live animals were seized and more than 60 cats were found dead at a home. The Alvarado Police Department says 39-year-old Michael Stephen Morton and 38-year-old Lisa Faye Griggs are facing animal cruelty charges after a search warrant revealed the conditions they were being kept in. The surviving animals were taken to Alvarado Animal Control.

Two Men Accused Of Parachuting From Space Needle

(Seattle, WA) — Two men are accused of parachuting off Seattle’s Space Needle on Friday. According to police, the men entered the popular attraction with purchased tickets and were captured on camera at the top level of the Needle before entering a restroom. The two reportedly emerged wearing helmets, jumped over the glass, and leaped off the Space Needle. The search for the suspects remains ongoing.

Millions Across The U.S. Under Heat Alerts

(Undated) — Millions across the country are dealing with sizzling temperatures today. Major cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, St. Louis are seeing extreme heat warnings as temperatures are expected to reach near or into the triple-digits. The dangerous heat is expected persist across much of the central and southern United States through at least Monday. Meanwhile, a cold front could start bringing cooler temperatures to the Upper Midwest early this week.