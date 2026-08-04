AV’S Entertainment News

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Jaafar Jackson To Star Opposite Will Smith In New Action Thriller

Jaafar Jackson is set to join Will Smith in the new action thriller “Supermax.” That’s according to the Hollywood Reporter. The news comes after Jackson’s previous project, “Michael,” past one-billion dollars since its release. He’ll star opposite Smith in an unspecified role. The film is expected to start production shortly.

2027 Met Gala Theme Announced

(New York, NY) — The Met Gala theme has been announced. The theme for the 2027 star-studded event is “John Galliano: Horizons.” This marks only the third time a living designer is the focus of the exhibit. Host Anna Wintour says “the exhibition won’t shy away from any of the darkness in John’s past. It’s part of what has shaped him.”

Rihanna Is Now Barbados’ Sole Surviving National Hero

Rihanna is now the only living national hero in Barbados after the passing of cricket player Sir Garfield Sobers. During the athlete’s funeral services, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reflected on his death and declared that the singer is Barbados’ “only living National Hero.” Rihanna was named ambassador by the government of Barbados in 2018 and declared a National Hero of Barbados in 2021. Sobers passed away on July 17th at 89-years-old.

ASAP Rocky Says He Would Fight Drake With “Bare Knuckles”

ASAP Rocky is saying he’s willing to take on Drake in a one-on-one fight. The rapper made the comment during an interview with Jason Lee. In a short clip that BET shared on Instagram, ASAP Rocky was asked if he’d get in the ring with Drizzy, to which he said “bare knuckles like the Irish.” The full “Jason Lee Show” interview with Flacko drops tomorrow on BET’s YouTube channel.