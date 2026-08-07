AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Texans, ,HOF And More.

Texans extend 5th-round LB To'o To'o for 2 years, $16M

Panthers defeat Cardinals 33-30 in NFL Hall of Fame game

Bucs GM says they won't trade DT Vea, 'love' QB Mayfield

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Texans, LB To’o To’o Agree To Extension

The Houston Texans and linebacker Henry To’o To’o have an agreement on a two-year contract extension. The 25-year-old will get 16-million-dollars over the life of the deal that will keep him with the team that made him a fifth-round draft pick in 2023. To’o To’o appeared in all 17 games for Houston last season, with two starts in the playoffs.

Panthers Take Down Cardinals As Time Expires In HOF Game

The Panthers took down the Cardinals 33-30 as time expired in the NFL Hall of Fame Game from Canton. Haynes King rushed-in the go-ahead touchdown from the five-yard line for the game’s final play. He finished with 180 passing yards and two scores through the air. Carson Beck tossed a touchdown and finished with 180 yards for Arizona. Week One of the preseason kicks off next Thursday with six games on the slate.

Bucs GM: No Plans To Trade Vea, “Loves” Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is keeping a positive outlook on two disgruntled players. Speaking with reporters, Licht said the team has no plans to trade nose tackle Vita Vea, who asked to be sent elsewhere with contract extension talks at an impasse. Meantime, Licht expressed the franchise’s “love” for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who said last week that the team’s two-year extension offer left him feeling “disrespected” and “undervalued.” Both players are entering the final years of their current contracts.

Bengals To Play Starters In Preseason Opener

Cincinnati Bengals will again buck the NFL trend of sitting their starters for the preseason opener. Head coach Zac Taylor said that quarterback Joe Burrow and his projected starters will play next Thursday against the Detroit Lions. Cincinnati’s starters appeared in last year’s opener as well as Taylor hoped that playing in exhibition games would help the team get off to a faster start in the regular season.

Lions’ Gibbs Ends Hold-In, Practices

(Allen Park, MI) — Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs could be close to signing a new contract. The 24-year-old ended his training camp hold-in today, taking part in individual drills and the team walkthrough before working with trainers on a side field. Gibbs has been present, but not participating, for practices while angling for a contract extension.

Donald Works Out For Rams In Comeback Attempt

– Aaron Donald is a step closer to making an NFL comeback after a tryout with his former team. Donald went through drills in a helmet, but no pads, for the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday in what head coach Sean McVay said was the best tryout they’ve ever had. The 35-year-old is considering a return to the NFL after a three-year retirement, stopping the clock on his Hall of Fame enshrinement to play alongside reigning sack king Myles Garrett.

Lions Sign Jahmyr Gibbs To Extension

The Lions are dishing out the dollars for the star of their backfield. Jahmyr Gibbs has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Detroit. The deal could be worth nearly 76-million-dollars and includes over 51-million-dollars guaranteed. Gibbs is now the highest-paid running back in NFL history. His deal surpasses the extension Bijan Robinson signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week. The 24-year-old holds the NFL record for most career touchdowns through his first three seasons.

Colts’ Taylor Signs Two-Year Extension

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took the field at training camp today with more job security. The 27-year-old will reportedly sign a two-year, 44-million-dollar contract extension today. That makes Taylor the second highest-paid running back in the NFL behind the Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson, who signed his new contract earlier this week. Meanwhile, Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs continues his training camp hold-in while angling for his own extension.