AV’s R And B Minute

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Wyclef Jean & Lauryn Hill 'Absolutely' Have New Music In The Works

Published on August 10, 2026
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  • Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill are working on new music together.
  • Duane Davis, accused of orchestrating Tupac's 1996 murder, faces trial.
  • Tyga openly admits to using AI in the creation of his latest album.
Lauryn Hill x Apple Music
Source: Irma Mchedlishvili / Apple Music

Wyclef Jean & Lauryn Hill ‘Absolutely’ Have New Music In The Works

Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill are making new music together as the Fugees artists celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album, The Score.  The award-winning duo reunited in London ahead of their anticipated performance at the debut of Hill’s Diaspora Calling! festival in the U.K. While speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Jean and Hill were asked if there will be new music in the future. “Absolutely,” Hill replied.  “All I can tell you is, man, we’re in God’s hands,” Jean answered before crooning, “I’m back with my bandmate! So we’re in an amazing place. I think the energy is very important.”

Tupac Murder Trial Set To Start Monday

 Jury selection in the highly anticipated murder trial of Duane Davis, accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur, is set to begin Monday in Las Vegas. Davis, also known as "Keffe D," faces life in prison without parole if convicted. The trial marks a significant moment in the decades-long investigation into one of America's most notorious unsolved murders.  Prosecutors allege that Davis was the "shot caller" in the group responsible for the drive-by shooting that killed Tupac and injured Marion "Suge" Knight. The state's case relies heavily on Davis's own words, including admissions in his 2019 book, "Compton Street Legend," and various media interviews. Despite the absence of physical evidence like a murder weapon or surveillance footage, prosecutors aim to establish Davis's credibility through his detailed accounts of the events leading up to the shooting.

Tyga Says He Used AI To Make New Album: ‘It’s Where Technology Is Going’

Tyga is defending his decision to use AI to make his latest album.  In an interview VIBE published on Thursday, the prominent rapper opened up about creating his Tony Montana-inspired persona for his new project $TARFACE. While discussing the creative process behind the ten-track, 80s-themed album, Tyga was asked straight-up if he used AI programs like Suno to make the project. Tyga bluntly replied, “For sure.”  “We definitely used AI as a [tool],” he continued. “And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”

Shaboozey Says Beyoncé Is A ‘Good Friend’ After ‘Cowboy Carter’ Collabs

Shaboozey said Beyoncé is now “a really good friend,” after teaming up on her country record, COWBOY CARTER.  Beyoncé featured Shaboozey on “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET ? HONEY ? BUCKIIN'” on the Grammy-winning 2024 record. COWBOY CARTER also included collaborations with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Post Malone and many more. Shaboozey said he’s still in contact with the Texas-born megastar in a new interview with GQ, which published on Thursday.  “Man, for sure. I honestly consider her a really good friend at this point. Anytime there’s anything going on, she’s always sending congratulations, posting me on the page, always celebrating my accomplishments. We need that.” 

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America Apple Music Dolly Parton Grammy Las Vegas Lauryn Hill London Marion "Suge" Knight Texas Tupac Tupac Shakur Tyga Wyclef

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