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AV Health Moment On Back-To-School Anxiety

Back-to-school season can be an exciting time for kids, but it may also come with stress and anxiety. 

Published on August 13, 2026
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Dealing With Back-To-School Anxiety

Back-to-school season can be an exciting time for kids, but it may also come with stress and anxiety.  Dr. Michelle Rozenman, a child psychologist with the University of Denver, says it’s very common and affects three out of ten kids.  She says symptoms, including complaining about a headache, stomachache or saying, “I don’t feel good” with no cold or flu, are seen most frequently between ages seven and 16.  Dr. Rozenman notes it’s often about switching schools, getting new teachers, classmates or simply moving up a grade and says it’s usually nothing to worry about it.   As she put it, “What it means is that they are not robots and they have emotions; that’s actually a good thing.” Dr. Rozenman tells parents to talk it through with their child and offer reassurance about overcoming difficult experiences in their own lives.

Eating Tomatoes Daily Decreases Fat Buildup In Liver

A recent study, out of Italy, suggests that eating tomatoes daily decreases fat buildup in the liver.  Researchers say one factor is because raw tomatoes are rich in an antioxidant called lycopene which fights inflammation.  The study involved about 80 people, all under the age of 65, most of whom were male.  So the scientists involved say much larger and more inclusive studies need to be done.   Fatty liver disease is caused by obesity, excessive alcohol intake and diabetes.  It’s estimated that between 80 and 100-million Americans have the disease which can can scarring of the liver and cirrhosis without weight loss and other lifestyle changes.

Study: Hidden Chemicals In 85% Of Personal Care Products

A study out of California says there are hidden chemicals in 85-percent of the personal care products we use, including soap, shampoo, lotion, sunscreen and deodorant.  Scientists at the Million Marker Research Institute in Berkeley tested 113 products from major companies like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Dollar Tree and found that most contain at least one dangerous chemical that can cause infertility, impact pregnancy, child development or increase the risk of cancer.  These ingredients weren’t listed on labels.  And one out of four products called non-toxic, fragrance-free or hypoallergenic contained the ingredients they said they’d avoided.  Researchers said the only personal health care category that passed with flying colors was oral care and they think that’s because those products are regulated as over-the-counter drugs.

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