These Prom Dates Showed Up And Showed Out At Streamer Prom
- Streamers attended Streamer Prom in Houston, dressed in gowns, tuxedos, and character costumes.
- DreamDoll and Pudgie arrived in a classic car, channeling Biggie and Faith, and won prom king and queen.
- Other notable couples included BenDadonnn and Sexyy Red, DDG and Seven, and Tia Kemp and ATM.E.
If Kai Cenat’s Streamer University piqued your interest just as much as me, you were looking forward to FunnyMike’s Streamer Prom. The invite-only bash took place in Houston, Texas where 100s of the top streamers gathered in gowns, tuxedos and some dressed up like characters (‘White Chicks’ made an appearance). DreamDoll and Pudgie were the standout couple of the night, arriving in looks inspired by the iconic photo of The Notorious BIG and Faith Evans in their famous 1995 Vibe photoshoot. The two cozied up in a classic drop top car while Dream gave us Faith Evans in a blonde wig and updo.
DreamDoll and Pudgie won prom king and queen, but they weren’t the only duos who slayed. Bendadon brought Sexyy Red, DDG sparked romance runors when he showed up with Seven, and Yuntie Tia Kemp and her young flame popped out for the highly anticipated event. Silky and Jordyn Lucas were noticeably missing, but there was no shortage of other fab couples. Keep scrolling to see the top dates at Streamer Prom.
DreamDoll & Pudgie
DreamDoll and Pudgie formed a friendship at SU that led to them creating a couple dynamic when they streamed. They might not be the real thing (this has not been confirmed or denied), we’re buying what they’re selling. It’s been fun to watch their chemistry grow on the road to prom. And they might have a hit song with it. They pulled up in a classic drop top car serving Biggie and Faith and took home prom king and queen.
BenDadonnn & Sexyy Red
BenDadonnn asked Sexyy Red to be his prom date moments before the prom was set to begin. As one of top streamers in the space, he promised he would pay for her glam, look and secure a private jet for her prompt arrival. The two eventually showed up and turned heads. Streamer Big Ant, said people were treating her like Beyonce.
DDG & Seven
Did DDG and his prom date Seven make it official? With no confirmation, we’re waiting on that one but on thing is for sure, the look good together.
SuburbBaby & Liv
Another pretend (or not?) couple to come out of SU, SuburbBaby and Liv showed up and showed out together. Two duo known for their opposites attract dynamic had fun at the dance.
Tia Kemp & ATM.E
Yuntie popped out with her speculated boo, streamer, host and content producer ATM.E. The two were flirty all stream as the pulled up in a black truck looking like new love. He even asked her to prom in a romantic way. We love to see Yuntie smile this hard.
Chicklet & Maleni
Chicklet and Maleni were the realest couple at streamer prom. As the married couple and guidance counselors at SU, they were able to spread the love while basking in their own.
Big Ant & Ahna Mac
Big Ant came to bring the fashion in this ornate white tux and cape moment. His date, former Baddies star and wife of MLB player Jazz Chisolm Jr, matched his fly in a sparking silver gown.
These Prom Dates Showed Up And Showed Out At Streamer Prom was originally published on hellobeautiful.com