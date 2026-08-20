AV’s R And B Minute On Mary J, Chris Brown, MJ And More

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Mary J. Blige says she learned the hard way how important it is to understand her finances

Published on August 20, 2026
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  • Mary J. Blige lacked financial education, leading to struggles, but now champions financial responsibility.
  • Michael Jackson's $1B biopic focuses on his early career, sparking debate on portrayal of his life.
  • Druski prioritizes loyalty to friend Drake over public discourse during feud with Kendrick Lamar.
Mary J Blige
Source: D. Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography / Damion Maxwell

Mary J. Blige says she learned the hard way how important it is to understand her finances

Mary J. Blige shared on a podcast that her early success in the music industry came with financial challenges due to her lack of knowledge about money and contracts. Growing up in poverty, she and her mother signed contracts without understanding the terms, prioritizing escaping their circumstances. Blige admitted to not knowing her financial status and trusting people who took advantage of her ignorance. Over time, she learned to take responsibility for her financial decisions and seek help from trusted advisors. Blige now emphasizes the importance of financial education and has overcome past financial struggles to manage her money wisely.

Michael Jackson Would Turn 68 as a $1 Billion Biopic Reshapes How Fans See His Life

Michael Jackson’s 68th birthday celebration this year includes the success of the Hollywood biopic “Michael,” which became the first music biopic to cross $1 billion worldwide. The film’s focus on Jackson’s life ends in 1988, before the first sexual-abuse allegations surfaced. Spike Lee’s annual Michael Jackson block party in Brooklyn and the release of “The Definitive Collection” on vinyl offer fans new ways to revisit Jackson’s music. The Cirque du Soleil production “Michael Jackson ONE” in Las Vegas continues to celebrate Jackson’s music and legacy with performances on Aug. 29. Despite the film’s success, some critics argue that it provides an incomplete biography of the pop icon.

Druski on Supporting Drake During Kendrick Lamar Feud: ‘That’s My Brother’

Druski explains his unwavering support for Drake during the rapper’s feud with Kendrick Lamar, citing loyalty and friendship as the driving factors. Despite the public discourse surrounding the battle, Druski prioritized his relationship with Drake over the shifting opinions of others. The comedian emphasized his bond with Drake, highlighting their long-standing connection and collaboration in the entertainment industry. Druski’s stance on the feud and his loyalty to Drake remained steadfast, even as the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar intensified in 2024. As Druski expands his entertainment projects, his commitment to supporting his friend remains a constant in the ever-evolving world of hip-hop.

2026 MTV VMA Nominations Announced

 (Los Angeles, CA)  —  This year’s MTV Video Music Awards nominations are out now.  Madonna leads the field with eleven nominations, including for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.  Right behind her is Taylor Swift with nine nominations and Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with seven each.  Other artists who earned multiple nods are Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, Shakira, Tate McRae and Blackpink’s Lisa.  The VMAs will take place September 27th in Los Angeles.

Chris Brown And Usher Add More Dates To “R&B Tour”

Usher and Chris Brown are expanding their “R&B Tour.”  The two artists have added more cities to the trek, including stops in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbia, and Indianapolis.  They’ll also  return to East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Miami for a third show, and have added a fifth show in Los Angeles. Usher and Brown launched the “R&B Tour” in June and are scheduled to wrap things up on December 12th in Tampa, Florida. Tickets for the new shows go on sale August 24th.

Related Tags

Ariana Grande Baltimore Brooklyn Brown Bruno Mars Chris Brown Cincinnati Cirque du Soleil Columbia Indianapolis Jackson Kendrick Lamar Las Vegas Los Angeles Mary J. Blige Miami Michael MTV Video Music Awards New Jersey Spike Lee Taylor Swift Usher

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