AV’s R And B Minute.

Dolly Parton musical 'Dolly: A True Original' to debut on Broadway this year.

Michael Jackson sequel aims to provide insight into child abuse allegations.

Busta Rhymes releases 'Dillagence II' featuring previously unheard J Dilla beats.

Source: Courtesy / Lionsgate

Dolly Parton Musical Headed To Broadway

(New York, NY) — Fans will have the chance to celebrate Dolly Parton’s life when her Broadway musical opens later this year. “Dolly: A True Original Musical” will begin preview performances on December 7th at the St. James Theater in New York City. It will tell the story of Parton’s life in her own words and through her songs. Among the hits that will be featured in the musical are “I Will Always Love You,” Jolene” and “9 to 5.” It will also have new songs that Parton wrote just for the show, with Parton recently saying she had worked on as many as 14 before narrowing it down.

Jaafar Jackson thinks ‘Michael’ sequel will give ‘insight’ into allegations

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, shared his perspective on the upcoming sequel to the biopic “Michael,” which aims to provide a deeper understanding of the child abuse allegations against the late pop star. The sequel will offer insight from Jackson’s point of view regarding the accusations he faced during his lifetime, including the high-profile cases involving Jordan Chandler and Gavin Arvizo. Jaafar Jackson emphasized the importance of hearing Michael’s voice in the narrative, as previous accounts have been driven by external agendas. The sequel is expected to be released in late 2027 or 2028, offering a new perspective on the controversial allegations surrounding the King of Pop.

Busta Rhymes Unearths Unreleased J Dilla, D’Angelo Collaboration for New Album

“Dillagence II, the highly anticipated album by J Dilla and Busta Rhymes, has finally been released, featuring previously unheard beats by the legendary producer. Busta Rhymes, entrusted with a collection of Dilla’s beats, showcases his lyrical prowess over the iconic production. The album serves as a reminder of Dilla’s genius and offers fans a chance to experience his timeless music once again. Listen to the project to immerse yourself in the legendary collaboration.”

Snoop Dogg Biopic Finds Its Tupac Shakur in Camron Jones

Camron Jones has been cast in the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic to play the role of rapper Tupac Shakur. The film, which also stars Jonathan Daviss as Snoop Dogg, follows the musician’s rise to fame from Long Beach to becoming a rap icon. The cast also includes Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre and Lauren London as Dogg’s mother. The biopic explores the relationship between Dogg and Shakur, who had a falling out during the West Coast-East Coast rivalry. The murder trial of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, linked to Shakur’s death, is currently in court.