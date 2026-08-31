AV’s H -Town Headlines

NASA launches next-gen telescope to survey space beyond our solar system.

President Trump establishes U.S. Space Academy to train future space professionals.

Tropical disturbance in Gulf threatens Houston with 2-4 inches of rain this week.

Source: Radio ONE / J. Bachelor

NASA Launches Powerful New Telescope On Sunda

(Cape Canaveral, FL) — NASA is making history with Sunday launch of a powerful new telescope. The Nancy Grace Roman Telescope rocketed into space from Cape Canaveral, Dlorida aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at 7:26 a.m. Eastern. The next-generation telescope will orbit about a million miles from Earth to survey vast stretches of space beyond out solar system. NASA officials say it will revolutionize our understanding of the stars and help explore some of the biggest mysteries of the universe.

President Trump Signs Executive Order To Create U.S. Space Academy

(Houston, TX) — President Trump has signed an executive order Friday creating a new military academy. The U.S. Space Academy will be dedicated to educating and training people pursuing careers in space. Announcing the plan during an appearance at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Trump said “the rapid growth of the Space Force and the commercial space industry” inspired the new academy. He added that “it’s clear that we need to educate and train an entire generation of skilled service members, engineers, civil operators, and everything else to do what we have to do.”

Rain In Forecast As Tropical Activity Heads For Houston

(Houston, TX) — Rain is in Houston’s forecast this week as a result of tropical activity heading our way. The National Hurricane Center says the disturbance in the northern Gulf has a 70 percent chance of developing into an organized system. It may become a tropical depression by Tuesday, and if it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Edouard [[ ed-DWARD ]]. In any case, the low is expected to move inland Tuesday and continue to move west into Wednesday. The rain could total two to four inches with some areas locally higher.

Brother Of Man Killed By ICE Agents Released From Custody

(Houston, TX) — The brother of a man fatally shot by an ICE agent during an enforcement operation in Houston is now released from ICE custody. Victor Salgado Araujo’s attorney says he was released on Sunday and reunited with his family after more than 50 days in detention. Salgado Araujo was present on July 7th when his brother, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, was shot and killed during an ICE operation on Canal Street in Houston’s Magnolia Park neighborhood. The shooting is under investigation.

Suspicious Fire At Tomball Hobby Lobby Store Under Investigation

(Tomball, TX) — Tomball police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Hobby Lobby store over the weekend. Firefighters responded around 1 p.m. Saturday at the store on Tomball Parkway near Theis Lane. The Tomball Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating the fire. Anybody who noticed suspicious activity, saw a person near the store around the time of the fire, or has any information about the person responsible is asked to call 281-290-1370.

Sugar Land Teen Recycles Food From Local Grocery Stores

(Sugar Land, TX) — A Sugar Land teenager runs a program that recycles surplus food from local grocery stores. Sid Sharma is a 17-year-old senior at Elkins High School and the founder of Waste2Taste. He collects food from grocery stores that’s still safe to eat but can no longer be sold. Sid makes regular trips to stores such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s that participate in his program. He most commonly rescues produce, including fruits that were damaged during shipping. Salvaged bananas tend to be baked into banana bread.

Astros Welcome White Sox This Evening For First Of Four

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Astros are at home tonight for the first of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. The home team will try make it two in a row after Sunday’s 6-3 road win over the Mets in New York. First pitch at Daikin Park this evening is at 7:10 p.m.