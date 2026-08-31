AV’S Entertainment News

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Prince Estate Releases 10-Track Album

Published on August 31, 2026
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Prince Estate Releases 10-Track Album

Washington, DC)  —  The Prince estate has released “Timeless” , a never before released album.  The project, released following the ten-year anniversary of the pop icon’s death, captures his career across different eras.  The songs were recorded between 1977 and 2016.  Billboard reports featured tracks include “I Am You,” which was recorded by a then 19-year-old Prince at Minneapolis’ Sound 89 studio in 1977.  Prince’s estate also released a video for “The Guilty Ones,” recorded in 2007 which features a montage spanning his musical career.

Cypress Hill Announce Return Of Haunted Hill

 (Undated)  —  Cypress Hill are announcing the return of their Halloween tradition “Haunted Hill.”   It’s a two night event at New York’s Irving Plaza that’s scheduled for October 31st and November 1st.  Immortal Technique and Lord Sko will make an appearance as support acts on Halloween night.  On Sunday, November 1st, the lineup features Mellow Man Ace with Krooked Treez and Planta Industrial.  Tickets for Cypress Hill’s “Haunted Hill” are available now via Ticketmaster.

Drake Makes Spotify History After Hitting Absurd Streaming Milestone

  Drake is making Spotify history again.  According to Kword data, the rapper became the first artist in the platform’s history to surpass 140-billion streams.  Taylor Swift follows behind with 130-billion.  Rounding out the top five artists are Bad Bunny with 128-billion streams, The Weeknd with 97-billion, and Justing Bieber with 80-million.  Drake is receiving around 57-million-streams every day on Spotify.

‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard’s Accused Pleads Guilty To Fraud

(Phoenix, AZ) — The woman who falsely claimed she was pregnant with “Bachelor” star Clayton Echard’s twins has pleaded guilty to fraud. The Arizona Republic reports Laura Owens pleaded guilty Friday to four felony charges originating from false pregnancy claims involving Echard and another man. Owens admitted to two counts of fraudulent schemes, one count of perjury and one count of taking the identity of another in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining 10 charges against Owens. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 23rd.

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