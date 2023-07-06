Listen Live
Back To Events

2023 National Battle of the Bands – August 26 at NRG Stadium

Add to Calendar
NBOTB 2023
  • Date/time: August 26th
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
  • Address: 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX, 77054
  • Web: More Info
NBOTB 2023

Source: National Battle of the Bands / General

Celebrate the heritage and vibrancy of HBCUs with us at the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands. On August 26, experience the passion, precision, and unity of the best HBCU bands in the nation. Get your tickets now!

GET YOUR TICKETS

NBOTB 2023

Source: National Battle of the Bands / General

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close