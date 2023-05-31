Back To Events

20th Anniversary: TWEF Father’s Day Brunch June 10th

Father's Day 2023
  • Date/time: June 10th
  • Venue: Hotel Zaza (Museum District)
  • Phone: (713) 526-1991
  • Address: 5701 Main St, Houston, Texas, 77005
Source: General / Radio One Digital

On Saturday, June 10th you are cordially invited to take part in an impactful fireside chat on manhood, fatherhood and honoring heroes and everyday dads. Special guests include Grammy-winning producer Aaron Lindsey, author and actor Dondre’ Whitfield, K.G. Smooth of Majic 102.1, leadership coach Richie Allen, TWEF co-founder Chaz Daughtry and Fox26 news personality Isiah Carey.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER THE EVERYDAY DAD AND HERO IN YOUR LIFE

