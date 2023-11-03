Salute American Heroes: Veterans Day Celebration November 11th at City Hall

- Date/time: Nov 11, 12:00am
- Venue: City Hall
- Phone: (713) 837-0311
- Address: 901 Bagby, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: http://houstontx.gov/11
More from Majic 102.1
-
Majic Under The Stars 2023: Our Favorite Moments
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Loaded Chicken and Potatoes
-
Register to Win Passes TO The Kingdom Summit and Symposium
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Win A Day of Golf: Radio One Veterans Day Golf Classic Giveaway