Help the fight against colon cancer during the Annual Blue & White Charity Ball, taking place March 27, 2022. Dress to impress and join us for this very worthy cause. Featuring live entertainment by Calvin Taylor and all proceeds go to the colon cancer foundation .

Venue: Hampton Inn Suites

Date: Sunday March 27, 2022

Time: 4:00 pm until

Price: $50

Address: 218 Promenade Way, Sugar Land, Texas 77479

For tickets or vendor space contact 713-204-9554

