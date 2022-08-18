‘Bless The Belly’ Houston Food Festival – August 20

We’re almost at the hottest time of the year with hottest event coming up!!!

Bless tha Belly is hosting the very first food festival pop up on the plaza! Surrounded around his proclamation in the City of Houston “G Day” … So this event is representing giving back for school kids, games and prizes, and eating some of the best food from the vendors around Houston!!

Access to food trucks

Interactive activities

Games for all ages! (Bring tha kids)

Outdoor games & activities

Over 2o+ different vendors

Drinks and refreshments

Dope performances, free giveaways, free raffles

Special guest & more!

———> Free for the kids 13 & under!!!!!!!!

**This is an outside event so wear cool clothes and be prepared** free water will be passed out!!