Historic Crosby Zydeco Festival Returns March 26-27

Attendees will enjoy a weekend of live music, food and entertainment Saturday, March 26th thru Sunday, March 27th, 2022, Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the various onsite vendor booths for food, to take that memorable photo or to play games hoping to win that special prize as they enjoy being back with family and friends at The Crosby Zydeco Festival 2022.

The Line up includes: Leon Chavis, Noonie & the Zydeco Floaters, Lil Jabb & the Zydeco Soldierz, Raylon & Flat Town Zydeco, Keevon & the Zydeco GoGhettas, Rosie Ledet, J Paul Jr. & the Zydeco Nubreeds, and Lil Nate & The Zydeco Big Timers.

Tickets available here.

