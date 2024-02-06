For the Love of Poetry @ ChiTown Sports Bar

- Date/time: Feb 17
- Venue: ChiTown Sports Bar
- Address: 5060 FM 1960 W., Houston, Texas, 77069
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/for-the-love-of-poetry-ajali-tickets-801945760357?aff=oddtdtcreator
FEBRUARY 17TH
Sol-Poetry PRESENTS
FOR THE LOVE OF POETRY
at
ChiTown Sports Bar
With your incredible host Liz Faublas-Wallace
Tickets are on sell now! Hit the link at the bottom
Bringing the best poets and spoken word artist to every do it! As always…we thank you for all your continued love and support. None of this would be possible with you.🙏🏿🙏🏿💙
🗣️🎤📝✏️🖋️💪🏿💪🏿💥💙
Click Here For Tickets.
