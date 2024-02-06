Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

For the Love of Poetry @ ChiTown Sports Bar

Add to Calendar
ChiTown Wings

FEBRUARY 17TH
Sol-Poetry PRESENTS
FOR THE LOVE OF POETRY
at

ChiTown Sports Bar

With your incredible host Liz Faublas-Wallace
Tickets are on sell now! Hit the link at the bottom
Bringing the best poets and spoken word artist to every do it! As always…we thank you for all your continued love and support. None of this would be possible with you.🙏🏿🙏🏿💙
🗣️🎤📝✏️🖋️💪🏿💪🏿💥💙
Click Here For Tickets.

ChiTown Wings

Source: SolPoetry / ChiTown Wings – Sol Poetry

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now
Trending

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close