Happy Hour at Phil & Derek’s Jazz Lounge & Restaurant

- Date/time: July 24th to July 30th
- Venue: Phil & Derek's Jazz Lounge & Restaurant
- Address: 1701 Webster St, Houston, TX, 77003
- Web: More Info
Come check out Phil & Derek’s Reloaded, the Iconic Black-owned Jazz Bar and Lounge, and enjoy happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the newly revamped V.I.P. lounge.
You won’t want to miss our NEW stuffed-Turkey-Leg-Tuesdays, with your choice of seafood fondue, etouffee, or dirty rice with shrimp. Then kick off your weekend with Thirsty Thursdays, complete with drink and food specials, $6 wells, $5 house pours, and much more!
Kick off your weekend Friday for Happy Hour from 4-7 pm and 8 pm for our Live Band and Dinner Specials. Join us for brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 3:30 to savor the creole flavors of our crawfish and shrimp etouffee or, try our blueberry or red velvet chicken and waffles for a unique twist on a classic dish. and enjoy our live DJs
Sponsored by D. Moye’
Great Food, Great Drinks, and Even Better service!
Book your section today by giving us a call at (281) 501-3261!
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Killer Mike On Self-Titled Success, ‘High & Holy Tour’ And Making Generational Statements In Music
-
The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Keke Palmer, Essence Fest And Much More
-
LeToya Luckett Talks Balancing Career, Gives Advice to Rising Girl Groups
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]