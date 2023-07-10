Listen Live
Back To Events

Holy Convocation Conference 2023 at The R.O.C.K. Church July 16-21

Add to Calendar
Holy Convocation 2023
  • Date/time: July 16th to July 21st
  • Venue: The Rock Church
  • Address: 4101 Broadway St., Houston, Texas, 77087
  • Web: More Info
Holy Convocation 2023

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

This is the year of Maximization. As Kingdom citizens we must be willing to surrender our own desires and plans to follow God’s will for your life. Therefore, we must step out on faith and be uncomfortable. Join us as we embark on Holy Convocation 2023 at The R.O.C.K.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP

Experience six days of transformative power and divine connection with world-renowned speakers and gospel recording artists at #HC23

 

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close