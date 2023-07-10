Holy Convocation Conference 2023 at The R.O.C.K. Church July 16-21

- Date/time: July 16th to July 21st
- Venue: The Rock Church
- Address: 4101 Broadway St., Houston, Texas, 77087
- Web: More Info
This is the year of Maximization. As Kingdom citizens we must be willing to surrender our own desires and plans to follow God’s will for your life. Therefore, we must step out on faith and be uncomfortable. Join us as we embark on Holy Convocation 2023 at The R.O.C.K.
Experience six days of transformative power and divine connection with world-renowned speakers and gospel recording artists at #HC23
