Houston Community College Community Day Open House & Registration Fair | Jan 6, 2024

- Date/time: Jan 6, 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: HCC Acres Homes Campus
- Address: 630 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX, 77091
- Web: https://www.hccs.edu/campaigns/hcc-northeast-community-day-open-house/
Take a FREE class, tour programs, and enjoy the fun!
HCC students, high school students and parents, and the community are invited to tour the Acres Homes Campus, participate in fun activities, and learn more about training opportunities, community learning classes, and academic offerings.
Don’t miss your chance to meet with program experts, have your questions answered, take a free class, visit with resource vendors, and have a bit of fun to kick off the new year!
