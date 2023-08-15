Jagged Little Pill The Musical: August 29 – September 10 at The Hobby Center

- Date/time: Aug 29 to Sep 10
- Venue: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
- Address: 800 Bagby Street, Suite 200, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: https://my.tuts.com/overview/5722
Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music.
Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family vaults the audience to its collective feet The Guardian. Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway. The New York Times.
You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human… at Jagged Little Pill.
Please Note: Jagged Little Pill is recommended for ages 14 and up. This production contains strong language, adult themes, drug use, and moments of sexual violence.
