Jarred Vanderbilt Foundation’s 2nd Annual Backpack Giveaway — Aug 20

- Date/time: Aug 20, 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Marian Park
- Address: 11000 S. Gessner Rd., Houston, TX, 77071
Come out this Sunday for the Jarred Vanderbilt Foundation’s 2nd Annual Backpack Giveaway at Marian Park. Free school supplies, food, barbers, groceries, and more!
Also, Aetna will be on-site for free health screenings. From 10 am-2 pm at 11000 S. Gessner Rd. Houston, TX 77071
