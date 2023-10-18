Ladies R&B Kickback Concert: Faith Evans, Jon B and 702

- Date/time: Nov 25
- Venue: Arena Theatre
- Phone: (713) 772-5900
- Address: 7326 Southwest Fwy, Houston, Texas, 77074
Join us Saturday, November 25th at Arena Theatre. The concert will be a melodic journey through the best of R&B, with each artist bringing their signature style and passion to the stage.
