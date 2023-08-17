LEGENDS ft. Lil’ Keke, Slim Thug and Paul Wall at Home Run Dugout Sept 1

- Date/time: Sep 1
- Venue: Home Run Dugout
- Address: 1220 Grand West Boulevard, Katy, Texas, 77449
- Web: https://www.homerundugout.com/upcoming-events
Get ready for an epic night of hip-hop nostalgia and incredible performances as we bring you “LEGENDS” – an exclusive concert featuring the biggest names in the game! Join us on Friday, September 1st, at Home Run Dugout-Katy for a night you won’t forget!
FEATURED ARTISTS
Lil’ Keke – The Southside’s finest, known for his smooth flow and iconic tracks that have shaped the rap scene for decades!
Slim Thug – H-Town’s own Boss Hog, delivering hard-hitting beats and unforgettable verses since day one!
Paul Wall – The Peoples Champ and #1 Houston Sports Fan, bringing the bling and the heat with his signature style and unbeatable rhymes!
Brace yourselves as these legendary artists take the stage, bringing their chart-topping hits and electrifying energy.
VENUE
Home Run Dugout will be transformed into the ultimate concert venue, offering top-notch sound, a vibrant atmosphere, and a spacious layout for you to dance all night long!
