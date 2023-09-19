Majic Under The Stars: Saturday October 21st

- Date/time: Oct 21
- Venue: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Address: Woodlands, Texas
- Web: https://bit.ly/3PoZw5p
Get your tickets now. The concert experience of the Fall takes place Saturday October 21st. Don’t miss the return of Majic Under The Stars!
Get your tickets now. The concert experience of the Fall takes place Saturday October 21st. Don’t miss the return of Majic Under The Stars! Check out the Lineup:
Tyrese
Tamar Braxton
Mary Mary
Tanya Lonal
with Special Guest Hosts
Arnez J and Letoya Luckett
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets To See Katt Williams Live Sept 30
-
Majic Under The Stars feat. Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton AND MORE! October 21st
-
Save The Date: Majic Under The Stars Returns October 21st!
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From TV Host Wife Jeannie Mai
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
[VIDEO] Beyonce Spotted Tia Mowry At The Renaissance World Tour And Magic Happened
-
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rocks Natural Hair During Diamond League Final 2023: ‘I Had To Pull Out The Natural’