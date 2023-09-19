Listen Live
Back To Events

Majic Under The Stars: Saturday October 21st

Add to Calendar
Majic Under The Stars 2023
  • Date/time: Oct 21
  • Venue: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • Address: Woodlands, Texas
  • Web: https://bit.ly/3PoZw5p

Get your tickets now. The concert experience of the Fall takes place Saturday October 21st. Don’t miss the return of Majic Under The Stars!

Get your tickets now. The concert experience of the Fall takes place Saturday October 21st. Don’t miss the return of Majic Under The Stars! Check out the Lineup:

Tyrese

Tamar Braxton

Mary Mary

Tanya Lonal

with Special Guest Hosts

Arnez J and Letoya Luckett

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now
Trending

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close