NEXT FIGHT UP XXVI – August 12

- Date/time: August 12th, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Red Owl Boxing Arena
- Address: 12539 Perry Rd, Houston, TX, 77070
- Web: More Info
You can’t miss this event with all of Houston’s favorite fighters – Miguel Flores, Ray “Alief Ali” Talib, Eduardo Garcia, Ephraim Bui, Paisley Davis, Hylon Williams, EJ Hill, and More! It all goes down on August 12 at the Red Owl Boxing Arena (12539 Perry Rd, Houston, TX 77070)
