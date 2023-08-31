Majic 102.1
Radio ONE Houston’s Veterans Day Golf Classic Returns Nov 9th

2023 Veterans Day
  • Date/time: Nov 9
  • Venue: Wildcat Golf Club
  • Phone: (713) 413-3400
  • Address: 12000 Almeda Rd, Houston, Texas, 77045

On Thursday, November 9th, 2023, Radio One Houston will host its first Golf Classic in celebration of the Veterans who have served our country with a special event for our local Houston heroes.

