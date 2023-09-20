Listen Live
Back To Events

St Jude Walk/Run Houston: Saturday Sept 30 at Houston Sports Park

Add to Calendar
St Jude Walk Run
  • Date/time: Sep 30
  • Venue: Houston Sports Park
  • Address: 12131 Kirby Dr, Houston, Texas, 77045
  • Web: https://bit.ly/48odTzj

Making memories. Supporting a mission.

Register today to help cure childhood cancer.

Join us in-person or virtually where we rally together nationwide for a fun 5K that includes an interactive St. Jude campus experience.

The ambitious goal of St. Jude Global is to reduce disparities and improve access to, and quality of, care for children with cancer worldwide.

Schedule of Events:

7:30 AM – Doors Open9:00 AM – Kid’s Dash9:15 AM – Opening Ceremony9:30 AM – Walk/Run begins

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now
Trending

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close