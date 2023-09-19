Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: October 17-29 at Theatre Under the Stars

- Date/time: Oct 17 to Oct 29
- Venue: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
- Address: 800 Bagby Street, Suite 200, Houston, TX, 77002
- Web: https://www.tuts.com/shows/sweeney-todd
The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is Coming to Theatre Under the Stars!
Winner of 8 Tony Awards! Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece is theatrical excellence. Set in the dark corners of 19th century England, this is the extraordinary, inventive tale of a vengeful barber whose love for a lost daughter has pushed him close to the edge, and an all too eager pie shop owner, who will do anything for a price. Together they serve up disturbing, delectable, deliciousness that customers are dying for.
A bold, chilling, and vibrant theatrical treat for you that has shocked, awed and delighted audiences around the world. You must experience the power and the magic of this production. Grab your tickets today!
NOTE: Sweeney Todd contains adult language, violence, and elements of gore. The show is recommended for ages 12+.
