The Ultimate Urban Adventure! Win 4 Free Tickets to Urban Camp Weekend

- Date/time: June 16th, 12:00am to June 18th, 12:00am
- Venue: Lone Star Speedway & Twisted Pines RV Park
- Address: 3131 FM 1252 East, Kilgore, Texas, 75662
- Web: More Info
Are you ready to embark on an epic outdoor experience that combines the thrill of camping with the excitement of an urban getaway? Look no further, because we have an incredible opportunity just for you! Urban Camp Weekend, the ultimate fusion of nature and city vibes, is giving you a chance to win 4 FREE tickets to their upcoming event!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN 4 PASSES TO URBAN CAMP
Picture this: a weekend filled with non-stop fun, live music, amazing food, thrilling activities, and the chance to connect with like-minded adventurers. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or someone looking to try something new, Urban Camp Weekend promises an unforgettable experience for all.
