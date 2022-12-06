Theatre Under the Stars Presents: Disney’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Based on the Walt Disney Film and the book by P.L. Travers, Mary Poppins features original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Book by Julian Fellowes, New Songs and Additional Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and was Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh. Mary Poppins runs December 6 through 24 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40 and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

