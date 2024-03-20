- Date/time: Apr 7
- Venue: Avenida de Las Americas at Discovery Green
- Address: Houston, Texas
Tour de Houston presented by Apache Corporation is a fundraising bike ride that benefits Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s RE-Plant Houston Program. The ride will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2024, and is an MS150 recommended ride. This annual event offers Houstonians and visitors a unique way to view the city with bike routes winding through Houston’s historic neighborhoods, scenic districts and parks. With three ride length options, the Tour de Houston is the perfect event for leisure riders or cycling enthusiasts.
Register Here – 2024 Tour de Houston presented by Apache Corporation in Houston, TX – Details, Registration, and Results | ITS YOUR RACE
