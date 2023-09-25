Listen Live
Back To Events

Truck N’ Hustle Presents FreightFest 2023 – Sept 28 – Oct 1

Add to Calendar
TNH Media - Freight Fest 2023
  • Date/time: Sep 28, 12:00am to Oct 1, 12:00am
  • Venue: Hilton Americas Houston
  • Address: 1600 Lamar St, Houston, TX, 77010
  • Web: https://freightfest.com/

The Truck N’ Hustle community is excited to announce its 2nd annual FreightFest conference located at The Hilton Americas Hotel, Houston, TX on September 28 – October 01, 2023.

The event is expected to host 1,000+ Trucking, Transportation, and logistics providers of various kinds from all across the country.

We will explore profitable industry niches, gaining valuable insights from subject matter experts. In addition, we will also offer business opportunities to attendees while facilitating meaningful and long-lasting connections.

Here is your chance to scale your business and take it to the next level.

Enter Promo Code: NEAR25 at checkout to receive 25% off of all tickets!

GET TICKETS NOW

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now
Trending

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close