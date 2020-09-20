CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

10 of The Best Outfits To Hit The Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Posted September 20, 2020

Best Emmy looks

Source: Getty Images / Getty


As the Coronavirus saga continues, another major red carpet event will go virtual. Today the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards will air on ABC. For actors, actresses, producers, directors, and just about anyone in the entertainment industry, this is a major night.

All awards show have a heavy emphasis on fashion, but the Emmy Awards usually carry different expectations. Unlike the Grammy’s, this show focuses more on ball gowns and less on stylish, casual ensembles. The Emmys is all about elegance and grace. Celebrities work with the best teams to develop memorable, high-fashion looks that will land them on the best dressed list. Because this is such a prestigious award to receive, the celebrities pull out all of the fashion stops.

From  regal, high-fashion looks to timeless ball gowns,  the Who’s who of Black royalty make sure they show up and show out. With the virtual Emmys in a few hours, we’re taking a stroll down memory lane. Here are 10 of the best outfits to hit the Emmy Awards red carpet.

10 of The Best Outfits To Hit The Emmy Awards Red Carpet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. DIAHANN CARROLL AT THE PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1987

DIAHANN CARROLL AT THE PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1987 Source:Getty

Now this is what royalty looks like. The legendary Diahann Carroll attended the Primetime Emmy Awards clad in a white lace single-shoulder gown. 

2. OPRAH WINFREY AT THE DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, 1994

OPRAH WINFREY AT THE DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, 1994 Source:Getty

Oprah Winfrey attended  Daytime Emmy Awards in 1994 clad in a sheer boudoir-inspired dress.

3. HALLE BERRY AT THE PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1999

HALLE BERRY AT THE PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1999 Source:Getty

Halle Berry looked gorgeous in a Versace two piece ensemble at the 1999 Emmy Awards.

4. KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 68TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2016

KERRY WASHINGTON AT THE 68TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty

Kerry Washington arrived to the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a black strapless gown by Brandon Maxwell.

5. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 69TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017

TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 69TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson arrived to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a beautiful rainbow-colored Rosie Assoulin dress.

6. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 70TH ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2018

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 70TH ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross can do no wrong. The actress shut the red carpet down at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards in a hot pink couture Valentino gown.

7. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE 70TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2018

TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE 70TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson arrived to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards clad in a floral Giambattista Valli mini dress with a long sheer train.

8. NIECY NASH AT THE 71ST ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2019

NIECY NASH AT THE 71ST ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Niecy Nash shined bright like a diamond at the 71st Emmy Awards in a custom Christian Siriano sequins gown with a matching turban.

9. ZENDAYA COLEMAN AT THE 71ST ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2019

ZENDAYA COLEMAN AT THE 71ST ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Zendaya Coleman arrived to the 71st Emmy Awards looking flawless in a Vera Wang dress.

10. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 71ST ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2019

VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 71ST ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Viola Davis attended the 71st Emmy Awards dressed in a Custom Alberta Ferretti limited edition dress.

Latest
10 items
10 of The Best Outfits To Hit The…
 5 months ago
02.07.21
Close