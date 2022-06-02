KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Growing up, I didn’t have a cool LGBTQ+ icon to look up to. Although I couldn’t make sense of how I felt inside, I knew I was instantly attracted to women like Da Brat and MC Lyte. I was intrigued by their style and drawn to the masculine energy they exuded. As I got older, I recognized that what I wanted to see was more stylish LGTBQ+ men and women represented in media.

Times have changed! When it comes to fashion, we have some of the hottest LGBTQ+ pioneers showing up and showing out with their personal style. Whether it’s Billy Porter in a ball gown, or Jonica Gibbs in a two-piece suit, these celebrities aren’t holding back when it comes to exuding individual style on the red carpet.

I’m thankful for the budding representation happening in media. Not only are these celebrities teaching people how to stay true to themselves, they’re creating a space for people like them to be seen and heard. Let’s not forget their style is completely on point! Take a look at 10 stylish LGBTQ+ pioneers killing the game.

