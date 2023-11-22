13 Must-Haves To Gift Every Hot Girl This Holiday Season

All we want for Christmas is to be a Hottie.
If you are like the friends in my group chat, you are constantly working on being a “Hot Girl.” In the words of Megan Thee Stallion, “Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc.”
But as easy as this may sound, being a Hot Girl and ‘unapologetically you’ may be difficult for some. Amid busy work schedules, family obligations, and competing priorities, Hot Girl status is something to work toward daily. And this can be even harder during the holidays.
This can mean prioritizing self-care, waking up two hours early to meditate, going to the gym, or writing in a gratitude journal. It can mean meal prepping to keep your calories on track, having a huge fancy water jug to drink throughout the day, or wearing a fitness tracker that buzzes when you’ve reached your target heart rate or step count.
Maybe being a Hot Girl to you means slaying all day, rocking the newest fashion trend, “it girl” bag or accessory, or a celebrity designer label. Or, it means keeping your hair laid, your nails manicured and designed, and your skin on glow.
Be a Hot Girl this Holiday season
Wherever you or your BFFs are on your Hot Girl journey – and however you define it – you will need tools to get you there. And what better time to receive those tools than during the holiday season?
To me, “being a Hottie” is forever on my Christmas list.
This is where HelloBeautiful’s Hot Girl Holiday Must-Haves List comes in. Below, you will find top gifts for the season at Black Friday prices to keep your Hot Girl lifestyle going. The items featured cover the entire spectrum, from home décor and workout gear to Girl’s Night Out staples and fashion reading.
Whichever gift you ‘add to cart,’ we’re sure Megan Thee Stallion would approve.
HelloBeautiful’s Hot Girl Holiday Must-Haves
1. Get Right in the Hot Girl Workout PantsSource:SHOPBODYBYSHY
Megan Thee Stallion and her BONGOS co-artist Cardi B nearly broke the internet in these green leggings that are perfect for all Hot Girls getting it in at the gym. The leggings are made from polyester and Spandex with an exclusive V-Back design to accentuate your back arch and sexy silhouette. In addition to these items, there are other cute and comfy workout pieces on sale for Black Friday on the site. Tap in for more Hot Girl fitness fashion inspo.
PRICE: $45.99 (pre-order)Shop Now
2. Hot Girl Reading List – Fashion in Color BookSource:Website/Email Campaign
Inspirational and educational, Fashion in Color brings some of the world’s most remarkable, yet often overlooked, designers of color to the forefront by honoring them and their work, making this gift perfect for Hot Girl fashionistas. Legendary designers such as Dapper Dan, Sergio Hudson, and Fe Noel are just a few of the fashion icons mentioned in the book.
PRICE: $120 (hurry to get $21 off before November 23)Shop Now
3. Hot Girl Hand Blown, Multi-Hue Wine GlassesSource:Amazon
Available in a set of 6, this colorful wine glass set will take your next get-together to the next level. Each glass is hand-blow, long-stemmed, and made of non-lead crystal. Hot Girls, pair them with chardonnay, prosecco, or a bold merlot.
PRICE: $55.99 (add 20% coupon)Shop Now
4. Hot Girl Golden Bust VaseSource:Amazon
This vase is giving glam, luxe, and a little too much all at once. The vase is a perfect addition to any decor, can be adorned with real earrings, and will be an instant conversation starter in a Hot Girl’s home.
PRICE: $30.99 (current Black Friday deal)Shop Now
5. The Good Thoughts “Hot Girl” CandleSource:Better World Fragrance Hous
Refreshing orange and fir balsam are paired with rose and sensual sandalwood to create a truly inviting experience in this blue glass candle from Better World Fragrance House and Drake. Candles come with a gold marker designed for personalization. We recommend writing good “Hot Girl” thoughts each day.
PRICE: $48.00Shop Now
6. Brandon Blackwood “It Girl” Bamboo ClutchSource:Brandon Blackwood
Brandon Blackwood is the “it girl” designer of 2023 and any Hot Girl Holiday list has to include an item from the BB fabulous collection. The clutch gives us retro and current vibes with its black smooth leather and brass wraparound hardware. The purse arrives super cute too, complete with a custom box and dust bag.
PRICE: $300 (get 20% off for Black Friday)Shop Now
7. “Haute Girl” Fe Noel Caribbean Pride PantSource:other
Fe Noel is a Black women-owned brand that understands how women want to feel, act, and be seen while in their clothing. Once you wear one of her pieces, you not only feel like a Hot Girl, but you feel confident, well put together, and luxe. Get into these wide-leg, teal, green, and yellow color block pants.
PRICE: $318 (sample sale)Shop Now
8. “Haute Girl” Dress Code – AFRM Cargo PantsSource:AFRM Website
Hot Girls are on trend. They turn heads and make bold statements. And they can rock cargo pants, like these from AFRM to help achieve a cute, funky, and casual look. The white and grey bottoms are relaxed fit and parachute-inspired with a low-waist design and street-style pocket details.
PRICE: $118.00 (add 30% for Black Friday)Shop Now
9. Hot Girl TravelSource:Tote & Carry website
From the color and fabric to the style and light weight, this Tote & Carry duffle is perfect for the Hot Girl on the go. The rich purple duffle is covered in eco-styled, full-grain alligator skin, vegan leather, and gold zipper accents.
PRICE: $80.00 (50% off for Black Friday)Shop Now
10. Hot Girl Self Care: Patten Beauty RobeSource:other
Consisting of an elegant plush & waffle weave, the fashion-forward Curl-Conscious Robe blends Tracee Ellis Ross’ favorite article of clothing with celebrity designer Sergio Hudson’s stunning silhouettes. Perfect for Hot Girls who love to lounge, primp, and take time for self-care, the robe is knee-length and available between XS and 2XL.
PRICE: $88.00 (add 25% off)Shop Now
11. “Haute Girl” Hanifa SweaterSource:Hanifa
The Miya Cardigan Dress is arguably one of the best-selling items from Hanifa. Made from a special knit, the sweater is cozy, classic, and cute. Available in many bold colors, the item is a staple that every Hot Girl should have in her wardrobe.
PRICE: $289.00 (mark your calendars for 50% off for Black Friday)Shop Now
12. Who is hotter than Naomi Campbelll?Source:PLT
Inspired by Naomi Campbell, this PrettyLittleThing coat is simply EVERYTHING – and perfect for Hot Girls looking to make a statement. The coat hangs in an oversized fit with a maxi length and soft black faux fur materials.
PRICE: $102.00 (Black Friday sale)Shop Now
13. Hot Girl Golden NecklaceSource:Etsy
Etsy is the perfect online destination for Hot Girls looking for personalized gifts like this name necklace from Roberto Gold Diamond. The necklace comes in silver, gold, or rose gold from 14 – 20 inches.
PRICE: $48.00 (sitewide Black Friday sale)Shop Now