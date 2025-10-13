15 Most Affordable Cities To Live In Texas

A 2025 analysis by HOMEiA.com identified these 15 cities among the most affordable in Texas, based on factors like housing, groceries, and transportation costs.
Scroll below for more.
1. Brownsville, TexasSource:Getty
Located near the southern tip of Texas, it is known for its exceptionally low cost of goods and services.
2. Amarillo, TexasSource:Getty
In the Texas Panhandle, Amarillo offers low rent and affordable housing. The city’s stable, slow growth has contributed to its low prices.
3. Killeen, TexasSource:Getty
Situated in Central Texas, Killeen is recognized for its overall affordability and its proximity to major cities like Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio.
4. Lubbock, TexasSource:Getty
The home of Texas Tech University, Lubbock has a cost of living that is nearly 20% lower than the national average.
5. Corpus Christ, TexasSource:Getty
This coastal city has an overall cost of living below the national average, though its costs for utilities are slightly higher due to air conditioning needs.
6. Waco, TexasSource:Getty
Waco offers an affordable lifestyle and is conveniently located between Dallas and Austin.
7. Abilene, TexasSource:Getty
With a low cost of living, Abilene is an attractive option for those seeking affordability in West Texas.
8. San Antonio, TexasSource:Getty
While being one of Texas’s largest cities, San Antonio maintains a cost of living that is 8% below the national average.
9. Tyler, TexasSource:Getty
Found in East Texas, Tyler is noted for its low living expenses, especially for single-income families.
10. El Paso, TexasSource:Getty
A study by the El Paso Times in early 2025 ranked it as the most affordable city in Texas, with a cost of living index 15.8% below the national average.
11. Wichita Falls, TexasSource:Getty
The cost of living in Wichita Falls is almost 25 points below the national average.
12. Beaumont, TexasSource:Getty
Located on the southeastern coast, Beaumont has one of the lowest median home prices in the state.
13. Midland, TexasSource:Getty
In the oil-rich Permian Basin, Midland has a below-average cost of living, along with incomes that are well above the national median.
14. McAllen, TexasSource:Getty
This city has the lowest cost of living index in a MySA ranking of Texas cities.
15. Weatherford, TexasSource:Getty
With a cost of living index of 89, Weatherford is another highly affordable option.