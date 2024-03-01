Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Chef Curry cooks again!

Ayesha Curry poses for the cover of Sweet July magazine, showing off her baby bump. Stephen Curry and his wife are pregnant with baby number four!

She reveals in the interview that she thought Steph and she were done having kids.

“We said, “Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.” And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again,” she said. “For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing.”



The four-time NBA champion and his wife have three kids, daughters Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5.

In the interview, she talks about how this pregnancy is different from the first three and shares some of her pregnancy cravings.

“I’ve been on a watermelon kick, which is so strange and also unfortunate because they’re not really in season. I’ve been craving these little Japanese peaches. I also had a three-week stint with a very unhealthy sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle.”

The 34-year-old also shared her thoughts about being pregnant in her 30s.

“What’s been really interesting has been my doctor’s appointments. I’m in my 30s, and so there’s all this paperwork referring to the experience as a “geriatric pregnancy” and all the concerns that come along with that,” the celebrity chef shared.

“I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children.”

She goes on to discuss navigating her fourth pregnancy with fresh energy—by calling on her spirituality, leaning on loved ones and trusting herself.

She doesn’t say how far along in the pregnancy she is, but congrats to the Currys!

Social media reacts to the news of the announcement:

