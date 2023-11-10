Betting On Black! Las Vegas Raiders Make History As First NFL Team With A Black President, Head Coach And GM

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

From Oakland to Los Angeles, then back to Oakland, and now in Las Vegas, the Raiders have always been a squad that knows how to wear black well. In 2023, the uniform color is now a testament to the team’s overall leadership as they recently became the first-ever NFL franchise to have a Black president, head coach and general manager co-currently in the top seats.

Let’s definitely give it up for interim head coach Antonio Pierce, president Sandra Douglass Morgan and interim general manager Champ Kelly, respectively.





RELATED: Exploring The History Of The NBA’s Lack Of Black Ownership

The shift came last week following the firing of former head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler on Halloween night — spooky season, indeed! Owner Mark Davis said in a statement, “After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” continuing by adding, “I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.” Pierce was promoted the following day, making his coaching debut last Sunday against his former New York Giants family. Fittingly enough, the Raiders prevailed 30 – 6.

Davis named Douglass Morgan president back in July 2022, and she stated at the time of becoming the first Black woman to hold the position, “I definitely never want to be the last and I want to get to a point where there are no more firsts,” also adding, as reported by Las Vegas Sun, “The impact that this has is not lost on me. I definitely would tip my hat to all of the prior women that were leaders and visionaries, and if I could be an inspiration or help open doors for any other woman and girl out there, then that’s an incredible accomplishment for me. The importance and effect is not lost on me, and I know that sports is a male-dominated industry, just as gaming was, and we need to continue to break down these barriers.”

Kelly stepped up last week as well into the front position after being named assistant general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. During the official press conference, he proudly stated, “I believe in the power of intercessory prayer. I know people all over the country are praying for me in this moment. … I’m prepared for this because I know what I don’t know. There will be hiccups. It won’t be perfect. But I’m wise enough to know that God equips those He calls. I’m perfectly imperfect, but I know the source.”

We will certainly be praying for Champ Kelly, along with Sandra Douglass Morgan and Antonio Pierce, as they embark on a bright new chapter in Raiders, NFL and Black history overall. Take a look below at what social media is saying about this Black and beautiful moment:

Betting On Black! Las Vegas Raiders Make History As First NFL Team With A Black President, Head Coach And GM was originally published on blackamericaweb.com